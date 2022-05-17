Piper Sandler Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $200.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.47.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

