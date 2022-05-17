PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is one of 406 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PLAYSTUDIOS to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -7.19% -7.54% -6.67% PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors -32.42% -64.69% -7.53%

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million $10.74 million -28.58 PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -39,162.80

PLAYSTUDIOS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors 2871 13721 24877 690 2.55

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $9.55, suggesting a potential upside of 75.87%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 74.34%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS’s peers have a beta of 3.34, indicating that their average stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.