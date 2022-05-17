PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target Raised to $5.20

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $5.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
MYPS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 3,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,290. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of -1.56.
In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 192,800 shares of company stock worth $914,769.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
