PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 4.33. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rita M. O’connor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

