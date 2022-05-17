Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE PLYM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -96.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. State Street Corp increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

