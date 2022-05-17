Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Points.com Inc. is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Points.com Inc., formerly known as Points International Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCOM. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Points.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Points.com stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $359.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.07 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Points.com by 68.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points.com during the first quarter worth about $334,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

