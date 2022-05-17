PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

PTE opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

