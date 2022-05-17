PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
