PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get PolyPid alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of PolyPid stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.83. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.