Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ponce Financial Group Inc. is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Ponce Financial Group Inc., formerly known as PDL Community Bancorp, is based in BRONX, N.Y. “

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

PDLB opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Ponce Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.