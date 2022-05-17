Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

