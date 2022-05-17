Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 269,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.