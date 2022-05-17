Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ PTMN opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.