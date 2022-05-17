Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

PTMN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 269,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

