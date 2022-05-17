Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote Sells 5,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 33.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 228.7% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.