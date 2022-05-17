PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,207,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 5,244,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,035.5 days.

Shares of TNTFF remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

