PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,207,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 5,244,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,035.5 days.
Shares of TNTFF remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.53.
