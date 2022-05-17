Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells $211,781.92 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $211,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PGEN opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 84.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Precigen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1,530.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,739 shares during the period. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.