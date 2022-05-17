Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $46.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precigen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Precigen reported sales of $33.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precigen will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $132.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.21 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precigen.

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGEN opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.