Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.