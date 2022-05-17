Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$115.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.77.

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$6.90 on Tuesday, reaching C$94.41. 97,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,403. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$34.87 and a twelve month high of C$107.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.85.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,185 shares of company stock worth $959,581.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

