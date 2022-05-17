Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

APTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

APTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 935,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 118,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

