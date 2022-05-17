Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $996.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

