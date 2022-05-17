Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Short Interest Update

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. 29,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,399. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.63. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

