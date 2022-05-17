Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.63. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $23,939,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $9,440,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

