Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

NASDAQ:PSAGW opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

