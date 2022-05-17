ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Phillip A. Gobe Sells 40,000 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.