ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($18.75) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.07% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($12.92) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR:PSM traded up €0.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €10.00 ($10.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.30 ($9.69) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($19.79). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.