Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 557,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dror Bashan acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

