Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.92% and a negative return on equity of 881.07%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

