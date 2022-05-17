Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

TARA stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,533. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $224,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

