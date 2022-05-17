Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 930,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.4 days.
OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Proximus has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.48.
