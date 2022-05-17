Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 930,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.4 days.

OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Proximus has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

