Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 11,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,643. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

