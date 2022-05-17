Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 11,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,643. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
