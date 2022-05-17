Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 421,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 13,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,216. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). Analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

