Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of PXS stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $27.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.73. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.