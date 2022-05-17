Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for FIGS, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

FIGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. FIG Partners cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

FIGS stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last three months.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

