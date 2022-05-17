Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Raised by Analyst

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSE. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark dropped their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $13,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

