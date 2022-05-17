Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.41. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

NYSE PWR opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Quanta Services by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.