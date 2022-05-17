Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Issues Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

QRHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,799. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,151,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,198.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 38,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $215,930.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,424,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 133,911 shares of company stock valued at $721,806 in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Resource by 76.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 33.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QRHC. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

