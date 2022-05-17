QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
QuinStreet stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.
About QuinStreet (Get Rating)
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
