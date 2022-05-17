QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 177.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

