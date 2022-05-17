Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Announces Earnings Results

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

QIPT traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 million and a PE ratio of -15.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

