Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

