Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
