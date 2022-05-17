RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 199,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 844,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
