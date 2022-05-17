Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,448,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after buying an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,540,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

