Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $11.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of RDUS opened at $5.65 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Radius Health by 319.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Radius Health by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

