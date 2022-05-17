RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

RDNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RDNT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 2,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. RadNet has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. RadNet’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

