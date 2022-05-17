Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

