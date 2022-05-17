Ralph Lauren (RL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RL opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $91.54 and a twelve month high of $140.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

