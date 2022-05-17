Randy Gottfried Sells 33,750 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

