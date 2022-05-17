RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target Lowered to €689.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.50.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $18.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $592.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $517.50 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $663.47 and its 200 day moving average is $816.94.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

