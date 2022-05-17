Raymond James Analysts Give Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) a $11.50 Price Target

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) received a $11.50 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 315.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,294,068. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 2,248,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

