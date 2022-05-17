Raymond James Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$6.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

TSE ESI traded up C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,990. The stock has a market capitalization of C$700.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.63. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. Research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

