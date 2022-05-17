Raymond James Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$1.40

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.74.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.65. The company had a trading volume of 257,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.